Champaign made prudent decision

I write in support of Mayor Deb Feinen and Champaign City Council members who approved the staff decision to pursue community redevelopment in the most correct and prudent manner.

Craig Walker's insult-laden diatribe to The News-Gazette on Oct. 19 plays the race card as if racial rhetoric trumps reason. But I share Mr. Walker's desire for transparency: Perhaps The News-Gazette could publish proposed redevelopment submissions and associated financial requests side by side.

Higher urban densities are oppressive to residents. Is it racial oppression to say that population density standards in Champaign should not apply?

Is it racial oppression to deny Mr. Walker's NCAAM group exclusive access to Federal Community Development block grants in the name of "black empowerment"? I would argue that denying other local community projects equal access to those block grants is oppressive.

Is it racial oppression to deny Mr. Walker's NCAAM group more upfront project funding than provided to other bidders? Let's do redevelopment with a hand up, but not a handout.

Is it racial oppression to transfer project risk and financial liabilities to the taxpayers instead of the developers? Our fair city should certainly provide tax-incremental financing and zoning modifications — where appropriate — to community redevelopers. But developers, not taxpayers, should accept the associated financial risk.

When did simple accountability become white supremacy? Debits equal credits in balanced budgets. Not every redevelopment scheme deserves the label of black economic empowerment. Fair and consistent fiscal responsibility should prevail over flagrant racial agitation from any source every time.

MARK L. MIDDLETON

Champaign