No doubt about it: 'Gran' loved Cubs

Cubs win, "Gran" wins. My Gran has been gone a very long time, but I think about her more often because she was a loyal Cubs fan, and she made me one as well.

I remember sitting on the floor next to her chair, watching Ernie Banks hit it out of the park on black-and-white TV, and hearing her and Jack Brickhouse yelling "Hey, hey!"

At 62 years old, I can still recite the Cubs '69 infield.

I wish she were here now, but since she isn't, I will do whatever I can to get a ticket to at least one World Series game to represent her. I don't know how, but I can't let her down.

Holy cow, Gran, they finally did it. Love you forever.

DEBRA B. TAYLOR

Champaign