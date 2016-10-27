Reporter wrong on election fraud

Julie Wurth's front-page article in the Oct. 21 News-Gazette regarding the impossibility of an election fix exhibits a naivete not often seen in a "seasoned" newsperson.

Other papers more attuned to the realities of political life have carried many inches of copy regarding the voter fraud investigation going on statewide in Indiana at this very point in time.

Ms. Wurth, apparently, doesn't understand that the "fix" starts way ahead of the actual vote with bogus voter registrations and then continues right up to the actual casting of ballots. The dead do vote, Ms. Wurth.

Old-time Chicagoans will tell you how the various supposedly "fraud-proof" voting apparatuses have been compromised in that felonious burg for half a century or more with similar actions in other major and minor cities all across America.

The spate of sophisticated hacking going on today is proof that even electronic voting is subject to alteration — facilitated by the reluctance to invest in the massive effort required to match paper and electronic records to prove or disprove election fraud. Remember the cost of the "chad" investigation in Florida not too long ago?

Best get all the information, Ms. Wurth, before you pontificate.

GUSTAV SCHUPMANN

Monticello