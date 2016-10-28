Dimmer future under Clinton

I am sure by now, people have their minds set on their presidential vote or they are more confused than ever.

After watching and hearing both sides, I have come to one conclusion. If Hillary Clinton becomes president, the people and businesses of the United States will go into a major mental and psychological depression in six months or less.

I believe her smoke-and-mirror approach to problem solving will cause a major lack of enthusiasm, pride and support for our country.

The current administration is unresponsive and clueless to address the major problems of Americans, our growth and security. Clinton's ability will continue to degrade much-needed positive action.

MARK L. MEYER

Danville