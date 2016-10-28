Head Start offers a step-up for kids

As we celebrate Head Start Awareness Month this October, I can't help but be mindful of my own son's journey with Head Start. I witness the transformative power of Head Start every day as both a parent and an advocate.

Champaign County Head Start helps families overcome major obstacles to provide a positive learning environment for their kids. My son is an example of this tremendous impact. His reading, vocabulary, critical thinking, math and problem-solving skills have all improved thanks to our local Head Start program.

Head Start is critical because of the additional support the programs provide to families. I am a single dad, so when my son began attending Head Start, I wanted to be actively involved. Head Start provided me with the tools and opportunity to work hard and succeed.

Within just a few months, I became the county policy council chairman and the following year, I was elected a state ambassador for the Illinois Head Start Association. I now plan on running for election for the state board of directors in 2017.

The opportunities that Head Start offers families and their children are never-ending. So many parents continue to advocate for and support Head Start long after their kids have moved on from the program. The strength and long-lasting, positive effects of the Head Start Advantage are endless and continue to grow.

KYLE HUBERT

Urbana