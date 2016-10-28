Override veto on caregivers' wages

My family, like thousands of families across Illinois, has a loved one with a developmental disability who depends on direct support staff to assist him/her in meeting everyday needs such as eating, dressing and bathing.

The direct support workforce is essential to the lives of people with developmental disabilities, their families and the state as a whole. With the help from direct support staff, people with developmental disabilities are able to live as independently as possible and become part of their communities.

As a member of the Champaign County Developmental Disability Board, I hear about the status of the agencies doing this work. My son's agency and hundreds of others are struggling to find people to do this critical work because they can't compete with the wages paid by fast-food chains, retail stores and distribution centers.

The General Assembly recognized the value of direct support staff and passed HB 5931 this spring, which would require the state to increase the wages they pay for direct support staff for the first time in eight years.

Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed HB 5931 and now my family is joining people throughout our community by asking our state and local lawmakers to show support for people with disabilities by voting "yes" to override the veto.

This is the right decision for the people in our state who require extra care and for those who provide it.

JOYCE DILL

Urbana