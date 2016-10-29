Clinton's hypocrisy keeps shining through

Green Party candidate Jill Stein has warned Americans that electing Hillary Clinton could plunge America into a thermonuclear World War III, given her past support for all manner of war.

Before he became Hillary's comrade lapdog, Bernie Sanders accurately described America's Evita as unqualified and unfit for the office of the presidency.

It's noteworthy those politically motivated, last-minute Donald Trump accusers trotted out by the Democratic Crime Syndicate have been debunked at http://www.thegatewaypundit.com. "The ends justifies the means."

Though Hillary condemned Trump's venial locker room language claiming it made him unfit to be president, a significant number of Clinton biographies have documented first-hand accounts of a two-faced, foul-mouthed Hillary and her expletive-laced tirades aimed at certain staffers, housekeepers, bodyguards, chauffeurs, chefs, Arkansas State policemen, Secret Service agents and Marines over the last 30 years.

Hillary's demeaning rants are so despicable, there are Secret Service agents today who refuse to guard her, asking to be reassigned.

Hillary's sanctimonious hanky stomping regarding Trump's comments about voter fraud and "fixing elections" is completely hypocritical.

In 2002, Hillary claimed George W. Bush was "selected not elected," and several weeks ago on the campaign trail, Hillary screeched Al Gore "did win, but not close enough so that all the votes could be counted."

For 15 years, a majority of Democratic conspiracy theorists and their corrupt leaders still blubber how Bush (or the Supreme Court) "stole" the 2000 elections from Gore despite the Democrats' best efforts to steal that election themselves.

Raging hypocrites and liars.

HENRY SEITER JR.

Urbana