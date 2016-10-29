'USS Indianapolis' doc elicits thankfulness

Kudos to The News-Gazette and WDWS-AM for promoting the showing of the documentary "USS Indianapolis: The Legacy." It may be the best $5 I've ever spent.

This is a must-see for everyone over the age of 13. It's at least six stories in one. It made me laugh, cry and think, but most of all, it made me be thankful. Thankful that these men and hundreds of thousands more men and women risked and gave their lives to fight for our freedom.

This documentary shows that freedom is truly not free.

I was thankful and lucky to be in the same room as two of the survivors from the ship, Don McCall of Champaign and Art Leenerman of Mahomet. I knew Earl Riggins of Newman, another survivor, but didn't know of his survival story until after reading the book "In Harm's Way" by Doug Stanton. Sadly, Earl passed away in 2011.

It was a good turnout for the show, but not a great one. I realize it was shown on the same night as the Chicago Cubs clinched the National League championship. The survivors made it a point to let you know that they never gave up hope.

The next time you are high-fiving and hugging your friends over a sporting event, remember there are true heroes out there, but they probably aren't the ones you're cheering for.

See this documentary. You won't be sorry.

ROGER SMITH

Rural Mahomet