Electing chair or exec not a solution

We urge a "no" vote on both referendums proposing changes to the Champaign County Board leadership.

It doesn't seem reasonable to adopt either the "elected executive" or the "countywide-elected board chair" proposal. Both ideas are unfamiliar; there's been too little time to consider their long-term effects on county government.

Understanding the referendums takes some deliberate thought — more than seconds in the voting booth. Both use similar terms to describe the same and similar functions and authorities of two similar administrative offices. The extensive changes each imposes on government policies and processes are difficult to compare.

The names "elected executive" and "countywide-elected board chair" hardly suggest the distinctions between the office, their partisan connections and their considerable reach over county officials and staff and our business.

Do county citizens at large feel moved to impose drastic reform on our county government? Does a groundswell of public sentiment compel such immediate change?

Advocates for "yes" votes argue that passing one referendum or the other will give the county board stronger leadership. If governing resembles card play, a new "elected executive" or "countywide-elected board chair" will surely be be a "high card." (Perhaps a "wild card.")

Both proposals still enable the usual two-handed partisan game. We imagine that party favorites elected to either high office will control more power, more "cards" and win more "tricks," especially if the new game leaves the board playing a passive "dummy" hand.

Vote "no" twice — and perhaps think about ways to conduct nonpartisan county elections.

DWAIN BERGGREN

Urbana

DANNEL McCOLLUM

Champaign