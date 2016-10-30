Rietz is worthy of being re-elected

As a circuit judge in Champaign County for 20 years, I have had a unique perspective on our county's court and criminal justice system.

Having retired from that role in September, it is now appropriate for me to publicly express my support for State's Attorney Julia Rietz.

Throughout my 20 years on the bench, I have seen Julia in her career as an assistant state's attorney, in private practice at Beckett & Webber, and for the past 12 years as state's attorney.

Julia has always been a strong advocate for her clients in her family law cases and for the victims in her criminal cases.

Julia is an experienced trial attorney.

The fact that she teaches trial advocacy at the University of Illinois College of Law, where I also serve as an adjunct faculty member, shows that her courtroom skills are highly regarded.

As our state's attorney, Julia has brought together a team of skilled, dedicated attorneys who are also highly regarded in the courthouse.

Julia gives careful consideration to the difficult decisions she makes on a daily basis.

She is not afraid to voice her opinion and stand by it, something we should expect of our head prosecutor.

From my perspective as a judge for the past 20 years, Julia Rietz has earned my support and the support of Champaign County voters in the November 2016 election.

ARNOLD F. BLOCKMAN

Champaign