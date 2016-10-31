Does Central need all that space?

As a community member, but not a taxpayer in the Unit 4 school district, I've watched with interest the progression of the Champaign school referendum.

I was encouraged to see the Central High School portion of the proposal move back to its current edifice, a structure seemingly built with the integrity to serve well into the future.

The elephant in the room, in my view, that's generating surprisingly zero commentary is the sprawl dictated by parking and sports fields.

Addressing student parking: The University of Illinois, facing a similar conundrum, finally realized that parking could be accomplished for faculty and staff, but students should be discouraged from driving. They then established off-campus parking with a bus available for shuttle service.

Most large cities share athletic fields because the real estate is too valuable. Well, our real estate is valuable, too. And those landmark historic properties in that area represent value to our entire community.

You could probably cut $30 million from the referendum and confine it to educational upgrades.

It just seems like a conversation that should be taking place.

AL FRIEDERICH

Rural Mahomet