Green Party offers choice for voters

I too wonder about the lack of media attention to the alternatives in this presidential election — as Gloria Baker Tillman (for Libertarians on Oct. 24) and Kipp Weickersheimmer (for independent Evan McMullin on Oct. 20) did too.

I find it concerning, to say the least, that there is absolutely no coverage in the mainstream media — including our own News-Gazette — about the third-party candidates who will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot, even in light of the current "dog and pony show" that they call a presidential campaign.

There has been no discussion about the many environmental issues that are effecting our planet now. Nor any discussion about the aging baby boomers and their health care needs (and high costs) and the massive influx of wounded soldiers who need health care that are coming home from our endless wars that have been sucking our economies for decades.

These issues are impacting all of us.

I would venture to say this "block out" of options is intentional. But thank goodness we can (still) access the internet for information beyond the spoon-fed agendas of the status quo.

If you are as disgusted as I am — not to mention ashamed — I encourage you to learn more about the Green Party's "Green New Deal." Go to Dr. Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka's website at Jill2016.com.

DARCY GENTNER

Urbana