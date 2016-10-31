Wright will bring office up to date

Honesty, integrity and professionalism are three qualities that should be possessed by any candidate when running for political office, and Bill Wright is the embodiment of all three qualities.

I have worked closely with Bill for two years on a local nonprofit board of directors. During this time he has proven himself to be fair, friendly and incredibly generous.

Bill asks tough questions and gives honest answers. Hearing the truth isn't always popular and it definitely isn't easy.

Now Bill is taking on the challenge of unseating a 27-year career politician who currently holds the office of Vermilion County auditor. The auditor's office is running on an archaic system and costing taxpayers money. It is time to modernize the office, time for transparency, and time for a positive change.

It is time to elect Bill Wright county auditor. I hope you join me in changing our county for the positive by voting for Bill Wright this November.

LUCAS SEILHYMER

Georgetown