Blame Democrats for ACA's failures

Dr. Mark Neahring's Oct. 25 letter blaming insurance companies for Obamacare's faults is a perfect example of the wrong-headed perception that many people have of our political process. Only Congress is responsible for legislation it enacts into law, not lawyers, not lobbyists, not industry groups.

During Obamacare's passage, the makeup of Congress was overwhelmingly Democrat in both Houses, making them solely responsible for this disaster.

Dr. Neahring's contention that lobbyists spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" does not discharge the responsibility of either party in Congress to pass good laws free of outside influence.

If you believe the doctor, then you must also believe that Congress is easily bribed or too incompetent to enact good legislation without substantial outside help; or, as Donald Trump says, the system is corrupt and broken.

Instead of pointing fingers, the doctor should help fix the system, but I'm betting he'll be voting for the same old corrupt politicians who brought us this mess while they continue to spend millions of that bribe money convincing him and others that they are completely blameless.

KEN FOLEY

St. Joseph