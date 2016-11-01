Ex-president's womanizing worse

The craziness of this presidential election never ceases to amaze me.

Presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton's campaign ads are now trying to use presidential hopeful Donald Trump's alleged past abuse of women against him.

However, her husband has a long history of sexual misconduct and adultery, for which he was impeached because he lied to the grand jury about his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. There is public record of his wrongdoing.

If Clinton is elected president, her husband would be "first man." Thus, he would be able to prowl, once again, the White House for interns or any other women he desires. As we know, a leopard doesn't change its spots.

Why would Hillary's campaign want to talk about Trump's past with women when her husband's past was far worse than Trump's, especially when her husband used his position and power to prey on women?

PAUL HAYES

Urbana