Poor candidates warrant no vote

I read Jerry White's Oct. 11 letter about the upcoming presidential election with some interest. He said that after he votes, he will think to himself: "I just voted for a person whom I do not trust and do not even know."

I have a different idea. Likewise, I do not trust either of the candidates, but I will not put myself in Jerry's position. The way I plan to do this is by holding my vote and vote for neither. Nor any of the other weak candidates.

My vote has value. I will not vote, just so I can show off my "I voted" sticker. No, I will boycott this vote, for the lack of any truly qualified candidates.

What if all voters who feel this way across America take this approach? It just might send a signal to those who work in politics that we demand a credible candidate or "no vote for you."

DAVE COFFEY

Champaign