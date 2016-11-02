County jail would be smaller in plan

A controversial project included in Champaign County's request for a quarter-cent county facilities sales tax is the county jail.

The county board is statutorily mandated to provide a jail. Since 2011, the county board has contracted with three different teams of experts to provide operational and facility recommendations for the county's jail system. All three teams recommended that Champaign County abandon the downtown jail and consolidate all corrections operations at the satellite jail.

The county board proposes to use 24 percent of the proposed 12-year county facilities sales tax to consolidate the two jails into one smaller and safer facility.

The new facility will include appropriate space to care for medical and mental health needs of the individuals held in the jail. The remodeled jail improvements also incorporate improved space utilization with an open booking area and better space for family visits with those who are incarcerated.

The proposed remodel of the satellite jail results in a 252-bed facility with an additional 30 medical beds — a total of 282 beds. This is not jail expansion but jail reduction from the current total of 313 beds in two facilities.

The remodel will result in substantial savings — in utilities, staffing and ongoing facility maintenance.

The county's request for a quarter-cent county facilities sales tax will last for only 12 years, will cost the average family only $20 per year, and will result in debt-free Champaign County when the tax ends in 2029.

Join me in voting "yes" for facilities.

LORRAINE COWART

Champaign