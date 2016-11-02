Democrats created Obamacare fiasco

We recently received word that next year's premiums for health care will be up 40 percent to 50 percent. We were given so many promises by President Barack Obama about how good things were going to be under Obamacare, including that families would save on premiums.

None of the important claims that he made were true.

Remember, fellows citizens, as you vote that the health care chain was forged solely and totally by the Democrats. There was not one Republican vote for it in the Congress. It was all the Democrats.

Please hold them accountable.

SAMUEL RISTOW

Rural Cissna Park