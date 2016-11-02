Key to success: Tap the beer kegs

I saw on the news recently that the State Farm Center is almost done after the multimillion-dollar makeover. It looked beautiful.

Wouldn't it be nice to have a basketball team that could at least make the NIT tournament?

Did we spend millions to bring in big shows? If we did, let's let the basketball team play at Huff Hall.

I would also like to comment on the football team.

We will never get the talent to be competitive in the Big Ten. Who would want to come to a bottom feeder when you can go anywhere?

I have a suggestion that will not win games but would without a doubt put a lot more fans in the stands. University of Illinois needs to get some guts and tell the Big Ten where to go. You need to bring back the Chief and also a need to sell beer in the stands.

The Illini will probably lose the game, but the extra 10,000 fans in the stands can get drunk and at least enjoy the Chief. Think of the money you could generate.

If the Big Ten doesn't agree, go independent like Notre Dame.

Chief plus beer equals happy fans. Win or lose.

DALE C. HAZARD

Villa Grove