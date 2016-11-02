MTD board tosses around tax money

I read in the Oct. 27 News-Gazette that the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District wants to request a $9.8 million tax levy increase.

The same article says that they just spent $1.16 million for five properties, and now they're trying to figure out what to do with them.

Maybe what they need is more oversight of their spending, not more of our tax money.

RICHARD MONTANELLI

Champaign