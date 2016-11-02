Partisan member shows scary side

I have been a Republican since I was 18. I worked in the county board office with Democratic and Republican leaders. I was hired by a Democrat who valued my experience, education and skills.

Republican Vermilion County Board Chairman Gary Weinard was also a fair and considerate leader who didn't hold a party affiliation against an employee.

Sadly, I saw Gary's predictions come true when Mike Marron fired a Democrat from her job and made county offices a politically hostile place to work.

I left quietly because what I saw firsthand conflicted with my personal values of how people should be treated.

After reading Steve Fourez's Oct. 25 letter in The News-Gazette, I am compelled to comment.

I have been at county board meetings with Lori DeYoung, who as a citizen, attends out of concern not out of obligation. Why? She isn't elected, yet.

Second, Steve isn't even up for election so how could Lori be his opponent? As finance committee chair, he isn't aware of this? That is scary.

Or, was he careless and forgot to sign Lori's opponent's name rather than his own? Again, how scary if he is that careless with something so simple.

Further, the only political games that I have seen firsthand are being played by the current leadership, even with their own members like Bob Fox and Chuck Mockbee, both of whom I respect greatly.

So, think carefully, voters. There is much at stake with this election, especially at the local level.

NANCY BRUMFIELD

Danville