Registering, voting on Nov. 8 is wrong

Almost from Day One we're programmed to be on time — punctual, not tardy. Even before Day One our mothers long for their due dates. So it's probably in our DNA.

If some of us ignore our internal clocks, it's probably due to environmental conditioning that says "Who cares? I'll do what I want to do and when — so what if it's a bit inconsiderate?" Selfish and sad isn't it?

Why then are we changing the schedule for voter registration, to accommodate the lackeys? When we know we must be registered to vote by a certain day before an election, that should hold for all. Period.

If people are late to register, they should not be accommodated on Election Day. That's inconsiderate of the larger group who registered on time.

Further, unnecessary expenses are incurred for the county clerks to train more people and to hire more election judges. And all of this confounds the voting process.

We should keep voting day clean for voting.

Generally most people get to work, athletic events, church, theaters and school on time. Why should it not be expected to register to vote on time?

The bill law was passed to allow Election Day registration ought to be reconsidered and maybe repealed.

JOSEPH T. HOUSKA

White Heath