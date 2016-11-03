Use transportation taxes for roads

Why is it whenever the Legislature or the governor does a fund sweep in an attempt to obtain enough money to fund the budget, everyone, including The News-Gazette, whose ox is being gored sends up a hue and cry denouncing the sweep. But when the Legislature sets about trying to put through an amendment to stop such shenanigans, everyone, including this newspaper, tells us this is an effort to fund special interests.

This is exactly what is happening with the Illinois Transportation Taxes and Fees Lockbox Amendment.

I am, like most people, skeptical about anything the Legislature proposes.

This Legislature does not inspire confidence. But having "lockbox" on the funding for roads and bridges, an absolute necessity, might not be such a bad thing. As far as I can in reading the amendment, the same safeguards involving the bidding and awarding of contracts will still be in place.

It's just the ability of the Legislature to raid the moneys in that account will be curtailed. That should be applauded.

However, this amendment has the same clout as does the Balanced Budget Amendment passed years ago, with just as much teeth in the way of punishment for the legislators that ignore it. Has anyone seen any legislator suffer any kind of repercussions for not passing a balanced budget? You'll see the same kinds of penalties if they raid the account for roads and bridges.

I will be voting to pass the "safe roads amendment," knowing full well that it probably changes nothing.

NORMAN E. DAVIS

Champaign