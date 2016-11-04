Danos' credentials what county needs

George Danos is the most qualified person to run for Champaign County auditor in decades. He ran a close race four years ago, edged out by the now-incumbent.

Since then, Danos has earned a certified public accountant license while the incumbent has issued inaccurate and misleading financial reports.

No government or business can be well-managed without reliable financial information. Champaign County needs a county auditor who will not only report accurately but who can establish internal controls to prevent fraud and waste.

I served as county auditor until 1992 and brought the office up to the highest standards, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

I strongly endorse CPA George Danos, the Democratic candidate, as the best person to safeguard our county tax dollars.

LAUREL PRUSSING

Urbana