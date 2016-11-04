GOP hopeful has bipartisan record

I encourage everyone to vote for the "other" Mike Madigan for state senator in the 52nd District.

I knew Mike when I served in the state Senate and he was the legislative director for the governor. In fact, Mike has over 17 years of professional legislative staff experience.

I know firsthand that Mike has an excellent understanding of the issues that face our state. He is a thoughtful person who is always willing to listen to all sides of a policy debate. On numerous occasions, I saw Mike help to build bipartisan coalitions to pass legislation that was good for our state.

That spirit is now gone in Springfield, and we need it back. The first step is for us to elect someone who is committed to changing the stubborn Chicago leadership in the General Assembly that seems to want the gridlock to continue. Unlike his opponent, Mike will vote against them.

Mike has opened or acquired four Hickory River Smokehouse Restaurants over the last 12 years. As a business owner myself, I know you can't be successful without listening and responding to the public.

That's the type of person we need in Springfield to represent Vermilion County.

So I'll be voting for Michael P. Madigan for state senator, and I urge you to as well.

JUDY MYERS

Rural Danville