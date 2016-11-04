Pitts can't handle GOP pushback

Leonard Pitts wants the GOP nuked, left unlivable even for cockroaches. Defeat is not enough, he shrieks, there must be humiliation, pain.

Poor Leonard. Given the latest in a long string of Hillary Clinton setbacks, he has nowhere to turn but to squeal foul.

The Clintons' pathological criminality has him on the ropes, their greedy wall of corruption having finally sprung multiple holes under the weight of the swamp stink they and their sleazy cronies have built. There is no rational defense left. Hillary's narcissistic ambitions have seen to that.

Pitts says his anger has nothing to do with Republican ideology, but everything to do with its embrace of crazy. The damage to GOP credibility, he says, is profound.

Pitts is a bright fellow. He knows exactly what's going on here. Muckraking has been a staple of politics forever. The Democrats, especially the Marxists in their ranks since the 1960s, just did it better. The result is today's Washington, a pestilential swamp of corruption.

The problem is, the GOP was just a bit more principled, more willing to "make a deal," unfortunately rarely balanced to benefit anything other than progressive's march to socialism.

What so infuriates Pitts and his ilk is that Trump has turned the tables. The GOP finally has a scrapper who refuses to kiss liberals' feet.

The wimpy GOP kids that Pitts' socialist Democrats and their bully buddies have been beating up on for so long are finally fighting back, and he just jolly well can't stand it.

R. STAN MARSH

Champaign