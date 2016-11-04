Return Bennett to Illinois Senate

This is to endorse one of the rising leaders in our state Senate, Scott Bennett.

Scott Bennett has shown the type of leadership that will get us out of the gigantic hole in which we find the state of Illinois. In the short year he has served in the Senate, he has shown a willingness to craft ways to settle the budget issues and to reach across the aisle to get support for the same.

Growing up in a farming family, Bennett has prepared himself by attending the University of Illinois Law School and working in Champaign County. He has become a leader for the University of Illinois and the economic system surrounding the Champaign and Vermilion counties.

Even The News-Gazette could only criticize Scott Bennett because he had a "D" in front of his name instead of an "R." He is that good.

I encourage all of the citizens of the 52nd Senate District in Champaign and Vermilion counties to support Bennett.

SAM McGREW

Champaign