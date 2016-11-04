UI speaker part of U.S. war machine

I and other members of the Champaign-Urbana peace group AWARE (Anti-War Anti-Racism Effort) are disappointed that The News-Gazette chose not to cover our demonstration at the University of Illinois College of Law on Oct. 28. But we were pleased that other local news organizations — notably Fox News Champaign — did so.

We, along with Professor Francis Boyle, a law faculty member, and other local organizations (The World Can't Wait, STEM Boycotts the War Machine, WRFU World Labor Hour, Prairie Greens) were protesting the support of the Obama administration's war-making, as expressed by a speaker at the law school, Harold Koh.

Koh is a lawyer, a Yale dean and professor, and former legal adviser to the State Department in the Obama administration. He was a member of the Reagan and Clinton administrations and is a strong supporter of Obama's drone assassinations. Koh is expected to be appointed to a position in a Hillary Clinton administration, for his support of her war-making.

Like all American presidents for more than a generation, President Barack Obama is making war around the world. He has killed thousands with drone assassinations — for which he is reported to choose the targets himself, from lists prepared by the CIA. And now his administration is threatening Russia with war in Syria — and beyond.

Hillary Clinton threatens to do the same, or worse. Unless the American people stand up to our elected officials and urge them to stop the killing and destruction, humanity may well be doomed.

KAREN ARAM

Urbana