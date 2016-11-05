Coles sales tax about government run amok

I lived in Illinois for over three decades and am now a Virginia education attorney, hoping the Coles County sales tax referendum question fails.

First, the county school facility retailers' occupation tax was passed to give local government units the opportunity to fund schools because of state economic mismanagement. How logical is it to give the opportunity for mismanagement to local leaders? If government does not have your money, they cannot mismanage it.

Second, it is easy to vote for something that requires someone else to pay.

With all the rhetoric of the tax "only" being 1 percent, and it being "for the kids", I extend the same reasoning. If 1 percent is no big deal, then let the schools cut "only" 1 percent. A tax is involuntary, so there is no credit given to those who advocate for it, on the grounds that it is generous.

Third, you are not voting for a sales tax. You are voting for a new revenue stream to finance bonds that will be backed by your property taxes — and the bonds will have a clause that could trigger a property tax increase. If you look deeper, you may find that all this was made possible by big investment houses and bond lawyers, eventually wanting more business to benefit whom? Your children?

Isn't this year's general election about incestuous, economic interests using civil government (crony capitalism) to benefit them and not the citizenry? Vote against that on all levels.

KEVIN R. NOVAK

Lynchburg, Va.