News-Gazette editorial sums up philosophy

The News-Gazette brought tears to my eyes on Nov. 2 when I read the editorial "Campaign calumny."

The last two paragraphs reflect how I was brought up.

"That's why it's so important for voters to ignore the incendiary mailers and the accusatory TV ads and do their own homework."

The last line sums up what my dad taught us.

"If people want better government, they have to demand better from their candidates."

BEVERLY CROOK

Sullivan