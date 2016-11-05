When we vote, we can silence the media hacks

At last the time has come. We can now respond to the TV and newspaper drivel.

For at least 100 days now, we have been exposed to endless criticism of one presidential candidate.

TV analysts and syndicated columnists have not been able to think, talk or write anything good about one of the candidates.

The endless criticizing, analyzing and dissecting of the past has been difficult to silently endure.

Now it is our turn. No one can talk us out of our God-given responsibility when we enter the voting booth.

At last we will hear or see the critics no more.

Our silence will be broken. Let that silent majority now step forward and show the world that at least some of us have not been brainwashed by the media. We will vote the truth. We will carry with us our canes, our hearing aids and our glasses and we will vote and smile that just this one time we are free from the accusations and insults to one candidate. Just for that special moment, we will vote for America.

HAROLD BOTT

Tilton