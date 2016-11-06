Farney has proven himself in office

I'm a Democrat and I'm voting for John Farney for Champaign County auditor.

Here's why: John's a proven leader who has improved the county auditor's office since being elected. He advocates transparency through the county's online checkbook as well as through frequent reports to the county board. His annual reports are consistently recognized as award-winning by his peers.

Additionally, John is community-minded in all his actions.

I've known John for a while now and have watched how he's handled his job as county auditor closely. He's been a positive addition to county government.

On a personal note, John donates a lot of time and resources to community causes and issues without seeking credit or attention.

He's earned my vote because of how he has handled himself in and outside of his job. I think it is so important to vote for the candidate who is most qualified and has a proven track record rather than voting along party lines, especially in this year's election.

ANGIE PATTON

Savoy