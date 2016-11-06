GOP secretaries used private email

Your conservative paper's editorial criticizing Hillary Clinton for not using a State Department email server is notable for facts it omits. A Republican former secretary of state, Colin Powell, advised her on technology to use, and to avoid. Perhaps you heard that he recently endorsed Hillary Clinton for president?

Hillary Clinton followed the practice of her predecessors, both Republicans, Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice. Where are the FBI probes into their emails?

Conservatives keep this issue alive because they have nothing good to offer in their current presidential candidate, who is ignorant of many issues, and insults everyone who isn't white and male.

I'll be interested in seeing whether The News-Gazette takes its journalistic responsibilities seriously enough to report on Trump's businesses destroying documents and deleting emails demanded in court for legal evidence over 40 years of shady business practices.

SYLVIA McDERMOTT

Savoy