Hold to principles at the voting booth

With the elections pending shortly (Nov. 8), one has to consider where the potentially elected officials stand on issues they care about. There are of course many variables involved when choosing these officials, who are going to make policies that affect us now and in the future.

Being a progressive "liberal," the issues I care about are policies friendly to labor and my fellow workers — i.e., being able to join a union, safe working conditions and fair wages.

Another is health care for all, and the right to choose one's health options with their doctor. A clean environment with greener, sustainable jobs.

Truly addressing America's long-running problem with racism, and real solutions to what is and always has been America's Achilles heel — hypocrisy. Same with much of our foreign policies, which are imperialist and antagonistic in practice.

Truly equal rights for women, and our LGTBQ citizens, is also very important.

Look for officials who run on issues of taking care of all of us, but also remember that none of that is possible if we the people don't make the effort to effect these changes ourselves. Vote and be active.

JUSTUS FORTADO

Champaign