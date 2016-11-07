County exec could resolve problems

For those of us who live in rural areas of Champaign County, county government represents us like city councils do for town folks. County government is where I look for law enforcement, zoning, property tax administration and other local government functions.

Our county Farm Bureau elects members to its board from each township. After due consideration, that board has endorsed putting on the ballot a proposal changing how county government is managed. If approved by voters, a countywide election would choose an executive to lead the county.

In recent elections, a county board chair has been elected by a person jumping parties. We have been fortunate that two very hard-working people were chosen, but they had to operate in the middle of the two political parties. It has not been as productive as needed. Serious issues pass year to year without resolution.

Qualifications for an elected executive would surface a leader who could advocate more strongly, put in play better budget planning, and give positive direction to our needs. The board would still have veto power, and if the new system doesn't work, the voters could choose to go back to the current system.

Please vote "yes" for the countywide elected administrator.

LIN WARFEL

Tolono