Don't be fooled; vote for Farney

In response to Laurel Pressing's endorsement of George Danos for Champaign County auditor: She omits numerous facts that the voting public should know.

First of all, Danos works in Chicago full time. He may have a residence in the county but is not in touch with the county or its programs.

Farney is a life-long resident of Champaign County and has earned the respect of the residents and politicians of this county by taking an office in disarray and winning award after award for quality work done by his office and staff.

In a recent WCIA interview, Farney refuted the ridiculous charges that Danos claimed about the office, including documentation on every aspect of every "concern" of his opponent. All this on tape and on TV.

Mr. Farney has had a very successful first term in office, and I hope that Republicans and Democrats alike will see that he is by far the best choice for Champaign County auditor.

LYNN VOGEL

Mahomet