Jail construction poor use of money

The proposed plan for construction at the Champaign County satellite jail would be a waste of taxpayer money and the wrong approach to making this a safer community.

The number of people in the Champaign County jails has dropped dramatically since 2012, when the average number of people in jail was 249. For the 12 months ending in September 2016, the average was 198, a drop of 20 percent.

And for the first nine months of 2016, the jail population was under 200 for all but eight days.

So why is the county planning to spend $13 million to add 100 new cells to the satellite jail when it closes the downtown jail? It's true the plan would decrease total capacity slightly from 313 to 282, but that's still 40 percent over the recent average census. And there are many opportunities to safely decrease the jail population further.

Over 80 percent of the people in jail are awaiting trial. As recommended by county-hired consultants in 2013, we could implement an evidence-based system to identify which of them could be safely released into the community, instead of basing release on their ability to post bail, which is inherently unfair to low-income people. Spending even two to three days in jail can result in loss of a job and housing.

Developing supportive housing for homeless people and establishing a community-based mental health and substance abuse treatment center would reduce jail population further.

Let's put our resources toward solving underlying problems, not building more jail cells.

DOROTHY VURA-WEIS

Urbana