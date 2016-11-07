Our activities fuel global warming

The No. 1 thing that an internal combustion engine produces is heat.

Think of all the heat that is produced by cars, trucks, leaf blowers, lawn mowers and weed whackers. Now add in the heat produced by power plants, home and commercial heating, and air-conditioning units.

Occasionally a human starts a forest fire unintentionally and sometimes intentionally, these fires also produce heat.

The lights in large parking lots using metal-halide light bulbs produce heat. Target, Thorntons gas station on Mattis Avenue in Champaign, and Advanced Auto Parts on Mattis are using LED lighting in their parking lots, these lights produce a lot less heat.

During the summer of 2016, I noticed that a lot parking lots in Champaign had their lights on as early as 6 p.m. during the months of June and July, when it didn't start to get dark until well after 8 p.m.

Can you think of any other ways that humans produce heat?

In my estimation, humans play a significant role in global warming. So I ask the skeptics, do you still deny that humans play a role in global warming?

ROBERT P. CAMPBELL

Champaign