Registering on Election Day great

According to Joseph Houska, people who register on Election Day are "careless" and "selfish," and should not be allowed to vote. He is apparently unable to imagine circumstances under which someone might be obliged to register late.

Let me give him an example.

My daughter is an Illinois State University student. She tried to register in McLean County last spring, so she could vote in the primary but was turned away because she lived in a dormitory. (This was actually illegal, but she didn't realize that.)

Over the summer she moved into an apartment, registered under that address, and thought she was all set. However, whoever registered her did it incorrectly.

Luckily, she checked on her status in October and learned she was still not registered. When she tried again, she was told that she had missed the deadline for ordinary registration.

Finally she got someone to drive her to the county clerk's office and completed her registration.

She voted the same day.

My daughter went far out of her way to exercise her constitutional right to vote — she is certainly neither careless nor selfish.

There are many people who may need to register on Election Day because they have been misinformed about their rights, because their first try at registration did not go through, because they lacked a way of getting to the registration site or because they had difficulty obtaining the necessary documents.

They are still citizens and are just as entitled to vote as Mr. Houska.

MEGAN McLAUGHLIN

Urbana