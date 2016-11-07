Stop voting for Madigan puppets

We know Illinois has a budget issue. We finally have an adult in the governor's office who has a good plan to fix it, and Speaker Mike Madigan and his henchmen don't like it. They don't like having a governor who has the backbone to walk away from the table when Madigan tries to bully him.

Re-electing career politicians like Madigan and Sen. Dick Durbin is what caused this mess.

No one likes the idea of no budget increases or budget reductions, but everyone is going to have to grow up and deal with it for several years to get our financial problems under control.

Left-wing hacks leading Illinois are running anti-Rauner ads. The only way to solve the problem is people to stop being dumb enough to keep re-electing the idiots that are causing it.

Vote out the Madigan crime machine, support the govenor and lets get the state back on track.

TIM WYSE

Champaign