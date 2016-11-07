Want to be heard? Vote on Tuesday

I sometimes wonder about people who contemplate or actually do not vote in national elections. Don't these people understand the simple fact that if you don't vote, you do not count in the political landscape? Elected officials don't even have to take these people seriously.

Voters who don't vote certainly have a right to complain about any election results or its unintended consequences, but they have no right to be heard. Nonvoters don't fulfill their part of the civic contract that really makes this country function, therefore, they actually don't count. They also actively rig the system against themselves by not participating.

Just because someone doesn't like either presidential candidate is no reason not to vote for the rest of the ballot. These are offices that have a much greater impact on one's day-to-day life: Congress, state and local. There are referendums to consider. Consider that please.

Personally, I have voted in every national election since 1968. That was the last time I voted for a candidate from one of the two national parties. That election taught me some very helpful lessons about the political system. The first is that all politicians lie with great ease.

Second, any person actively seeking the office of president is morally and ethically corrupt.

Third, if one feels it necessary to vote in the presidential election, choose a candidate other than one of the big two.

GLENN A. RASMUSSEN

Champaign