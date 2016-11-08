Beautiful tribute to beautiful lady

At the Champaign Public Library, I've savored 10 of News-Gazette photographer Robin Scholz's ballroom dancing action shots taken Oct. 26. We are not apt to forget our October 2016 time together with "Miss V."

Melissa Merli's far-ranging biography of probably the world's best and most enduring campus and community ballroom dance teacher has added insights not before revealed to even her longtime friends.

At the recent lavish University YMCA surprise party, Miss V certainly had a crowd of old friends and new; a grand, gorgeous, elegant flower arrangement from Campus Florist; "tons" of beautiful, delicious and filling food.

Then there was Miss V's expanded (two-hour?) Viennese waltz "review" class in the familiar Y basement K-Room. Y staff member Ann Rasmus' thorough, cheerful support continued all the way through — even to locating the equipment essential for playing the tape of Richard Strauss' "Beautiful Blue Danube" from "Miss V's" personal music library.

All this at the University YMCA was a warm-up preview to the 40 North celebration with five other Champaign-Urbana artists as awardees at the Champaign City Center the next evening. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Ms. Aurora S. Villacorta by her revered friend, Dr. Kimiko Gunji, recipient of the award in 2011.

SUSAN TAYLOR

Urbana