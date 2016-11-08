New construction should lower rates

Why is nothing ever published disclosing the amount of new real estate taxes generated by new construction?

Many taxing bodies are requesting higher tax rates when they should be lowering their taxes from sharing in the millions of dollars of new taxes generated each year from new construction and consequent assessed values.

This year in particular should be disclosed because of the many multimillion-dollar apartment projects completed near campus. In addition there has been millions of dollars in new residential and business construction.

Apparently, even our local politicians think it is OK to hide the facts from the public and create false stories about how desperate they are for even more tax money. Tax rate increases just cause residents and businesses to leave the area or the state so they don't work. Promoting business with lower tax rates is the only solution.

Having a president who has never uttered a truthful word in his life leads all politicians to think that it is fine to deceive the public (taxpayers).

RICHARD BARKER

Champaign