Rauner's agenda for top 1 percent

The News-Gazette editorial for Nov. 3 asks the question "If Madigan is to get the tax increases he wants, why shouldn't Rauner get the economic growth reforms he wants?"

Gov. Bruce Rauner ran on a platform of reducing the income tax, and he succeeded so well that now Illinois cannot pay its bills.

To enable the state to get the money it needs, Rauner demands that his agenda for the top 1 percent be adopted. And the "credit" for enacting a tax increase should reside with Rep. Mike Madigan.

Anyone see something wrong with this picture?

HAROLD G. DIAMOND

Urbana