Schmidt deserves UI spirit award

I enjoyed the Oct. 28 News-Gazette article on Ken Schmidt, former University of Illinois Board of Trustees chair and winner of this year's Lou Liay Spirit Award.

In my opinion, Ken was one of the finest trustees I have ever known for numerous reasons. Foremost, it is Ken's complete allegiance and tireless devotion to his alma mater.

Without Ken's leadership, Clint Atkins and my company would not have been able to build the University of Illinois Research Park which now includes 14 buildings with over 500,000 square feet of leasable space, 1,800 employees, of which 500 are University of Illinois students, and over 100 successful companies, including Fortune 500 firms and startups.

Countless other University of Illinois projects would also not have come to fruition without his unwavering support.

Ken stepped down from the University of Illinois Board of Trustees not because he was forced to do so but did so voluntarily when then-Gov. Pat Quinn asked for the resignation of all trustees. Sadly, Gov. Quinn was not well informed and made a poor decision.

As a result, the university board of trustees lost one of its greatest leaders and university champions.

Ken reflects the type of person I wish I could be.

PETER B. FOX

Founder and chair, Fox Development Corp.

Managing partner, Fox/Atkins Development

Champaign