Overriding veto would raise wages

I've worked with people with developmental disabilities for more than 20 years. As a direct service professional, I support individuals by providing them with opportunities to engage in meaningful activities, develop and maintain relationships with friends and to fully participate in their community.

I also support them with the basic physical needs of daily life, enabling them to feel comfortable and helping to promote their overall health. These supports allow the people to experience life with the greatest independence possible.

The state of Illinois does fund these services, but this amount has remained unchanged for eight years. While inflation and the cost of doing business continues to increase, the rate for the work I do has remained stagnant.

My current wage does not provide me the ability to support my family. At some point, I may have no choice but to find better-paying work. It is not right that we DSPs are being forced to leave jobs we love just because we can't make a livable wage. The low pay also means my agency can't hire enough staff, and maintaining our current staff members is incredibly challenging.

The Legislature passed a bill that would make a big difference. House Bill 5931 would raise our wages. Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the bill, but in November, state lawmakers have a chance to override the veto and create a livable wage for DSPs.

I urge our lawmakers to vote "yes" to override the veto

JULIE PORTER

Champaign