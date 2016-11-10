Blow up GOP? Don't stop there

I remember Leonard Pitts' column on Oct. 30, with his goal to eliminate the Republican Party.

I will do you one better, Leonard.

Why not eliminate both the Republican and Democrat parties?

As we have seen over the years, other parties are forming and have their own candidates. People are voting for them, although they don't get enough votes to win. They don't have the power developed yet as the Republicans and Democrats have had over the centuries.

Maybe it's time to demolish the strongholds these two parties have.

We need to ask the members of each party what their ultimate goals are and what they plan to do to achieve them. And, when they reach these goals, what then? Relaxation, relief or something else?

VICKI SMALL

Onarga