Indian imagery will be gone soon

I've been following the developments of the politically correct wars against the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians, and have come to a depressing conclusion.

Not only is Chief Illiniwek not coming back to Illinois, but all Native American imagery and likenesses not published and/or practiced by Native Americans themselves will be shunned and embroiled in legal battles until those images are wiped out and forgotten.

However, this eradication is of the teams' own doing, and not being forced by outsiders with a greed for what the owners possess.

Given the fact that Native Americans now prefer to have exclusive rights to the depiction of their history, it's obviously time to give them the autonomy they desire, and end all programs that sustain or protect them exclusively.

Whether by treaty, grant or negotiation, the American Indian must be allowed to be self-sustained and recognized as independent citizens. Likewise, they should be subject to the same laws, regulations, taxes and fees as the rest of us.

I am admittedly uneducated on the rights, subsidies, assistance or taxation of American Indians, so I may be out of line in my thought process, but I can tell you for certain that I have no exclusive rights over my ancestral imagery or heritage; and I certainly am afforded no breaks on taxation or given any exclusive rights, subsidies or assistance by our government.

If the freedom they want is the same freedom I enjoy, then I encourage them to jump on board and hold on tight.

DARRIN HOFER

Rural Loda