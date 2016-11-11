Parkland helps us; let's return favor

Parkland College needs to find $800,000 in cuts or donations in order to continue offering the classes that they did last year. If all the people who have benefited from attending Parkland College were to show their appreciation by donating what they could afford, the college wouldn't have to make as many or any cuts in faculty, etc.

All of my family, eight people, have advanced in their careers, learned money management, expanded their knowledge about art and benefited in countless other ways by attending Parkland.

A middle-age friend took a course called Accent on Potential at Parkland, which led to her graduating from Parkland and Eastern Illinois University and having a very successful career as a cartographer.

Many of the people who clean our teeth, check us into the doctor's office, nurse us back to health, design our websites and do other jobs in our community have learned their skills at Parkland.

If you or someone in your family has a more satisfying career or interest because of their time at Parkland, it's time for them to support this excellent institution by donating what they can.

The state of Illinois cannot be depended upon to support Parkland, so we must.

DOROTHY NEUMANN

Urbana