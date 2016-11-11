U.S. Constitution needs changing

For the fifth time in our nation's history, and twice in 16 years, our antiquated Constitution has given the person that received a lesser total of popular votes, but a majority of the electoral votes, the victory in the election for the top office in the land.

According to the New York Times, Hillary Clinton received 59,580,835 popular votes versus Donald Trump's 59,341,537, a plurality of 191,953 votes for Clinton.

If you will recall the George "Duba" Bush years and how happily those eight years worked out, one can only shudder to think what will happen once a person like Trump takes office.

Among the many problems our nation faces, perhaps the one that needs to be addressed and corrected first is that our Constitution is very much out-of-date and needs to be, if not replaced, greatly revised. Our Constitution was written in a greatly different time and was never intended to be a straitjacket (or in our current situation, a suicide pact), but amended or replaced as needed.

In my opinion, at least three constitutional changes must be made if we wish to have a democracy. In equal order of importance, they are the elimination of the Electoral College, the public funding of elections and the regulation of private spending on political campaigns, and removing the drawing of congressional districts from state legislators and giving that task to nonpartisan demographers.

More changes are needed, but the three listed above are the minimum needed to protect the will of the people.

MICHAEL J. MACHULA

Urbana